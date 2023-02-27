Local company donates $1.5M to Madison Public Market project

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Public Market Foundation announced Monday they've received a number of donations to help make the market a reality, including a $1.5 million gift.
The donation was made by the CUNA Mutual Group.
CUNA's president said he believes a brighter financial future should be accessible for everyone.
"We’re excited to invest in this project and support an innovative facility that will help our community’s entrepreneurs access the critical space and equipment," said Robert N. Trunzo, president and CEO of CUNA Mutual Group.
CUNA's contribution will be put toward building a food innovation facility to help entrepreneurs grow their food-based businesses.
CUNA is a lead donator, along with the City of Madison, State of Wisconsin and Dane County.