Local contracting business to give free roof to Dane County veteran

  • Updated
DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Do you know a veteran who's in need of a new roof?

A Madison-based contracting business is giving back by providing a free roof to one nominee.

Heins Contracting, with support from GAF and Zuern Building Products, is hosting its third annual "Roofing A Vet” giveaway to show thanks for those who've served our country.

“The sacrifices our veterans have made are insurmountable and oftentimes forgotten," said Bryan Heins, co-owner of Heins Contracting. "This is our way of showing our gratitude by helping our heroes one roof at a time."

Nominations are open to anyone residing in Dane County who is currently serving or has served in the military. Nominees must also own a home or hold a mortgage.

You can nominate someone by contacting Heins Contracting at info@heinscontracting.com, 608-732-9063, or www.HeinsContracting.com.

The nomination deadline is October 27.