Local contracting business to give free roof to Dane County veteran

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Do you know a veteran who's in need of a new roof?
A Madison-based contracting business is giving back by providing a free roof to one nominee.
Heins Contracting, with support from GAF and Zuern Building Products, is hosting its third annual "Roofing A Vet” giveaway to show thanks for those who've served our country.
“The sacrifices our veterans have made are insurmountable and oftentimes forgotten," said Bryan Heins, co-owner of Heins Contracting. "This is our way of showing our gratitude by helping our heroes one roof at a time."
Nominations are open to anyone residing in Dane County who is currently serving or has served in the military. Nominees must also own a home or hold a mortgage.
You can nominate someone by contacting Heins Contracting at info@heinscontracting.com, 608-732-9063, or www.HeinsContracting.com.
The nomination deadline is October 27.