Local divers qualify for nationals at USA Diving competition in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Zone D Championships for USA Diving continued on UW-Madison's campus Friday.
More than one hundred families from across the nation are in Madison for a chance to get to the national diving championships.
It's the first time a major diving event has been held in the city.
Coaches say a lot of hard work has gone into this moment.
"This is the highlight, the combination, if you will, of a season's worth of training. It's probably one of the hardest things to wrap your head around is that every time a kid walks into practice, you know, they are challenging their fears every single time," coach Yahya Radman said.
So far, our local team, Wisconsin Dive Club, has three divers who have qualified.
The diving events will run until Sunday.