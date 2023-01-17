Local doctors urge caution after approval of breakthrough Alzheimer's drug

MADISON (WKOW) -- An Alzheimer's disease drug has received accelerated approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, but a doctor at SSM Health who has spent years working on clinical trials is urging caution.
Lecanemab is one of the first experimental drugs to appear to slow progression of cognitive decline in Alzheimer's and Dementia patients. It will be marketed as Leqembi, according to the FDA.
Under accelerated approval, it can fill a potentially unmet need, but will still need to be studied in larger and longer trials.
"There's urgency, anything that's going to give possibly some hope and help, it's going to go through," said Dr. Anne Koplin.
According to CNN, the results also showed that about 6.9% of the trial participants given lecanemab, as an intravenous infusion, discontinued the trial due to adverse events, compared with 2.9% of those given a placebo. Overall, there were serious adverse events in 14% of the lecanemab group and 11.3% of the placebo group.
The most common adverse effects were reactions to the IV infusions and abnormalities called amyloid-related imaging abnormalities, or ARIA. Basically, that means they experienced brain swelling and bleeding.
Dr. Koplin said people on blood thinners and people who are genetically predisposed to Alzheimer's and Dementia are probably not good candidates. She also thinks there should be a caregiver at home who can be on the lookout for these side effects.
"Every doctor has to look at the patient," she said. "For me, personally, I would be very careful of who I would put on this medication."
People also need to be aware of how much it costs. According to reporting from CNN, lecanemab will carry a wholesale price of $26,500 per patient per year. It's unclear how much, if anything, insurance will cover.
The drug is not for everyone, but it can be another tool in the toolbox to fight Alzheimer's disease.
“By slowing progression of the disease when taken in the early stages of Alzheimer’s, individuals will have more time to participate in daily life and live independently,” said Joanne Pike, the President and CEO of the Alzheimer's Association. “This could mean more months of recognizing their spouse, children and grandchildren. This could also mean more time for a person to drive safely, accurately and promptly take care of family finances, and participate fully in hobbies and interests.”
Dr. Koplin echoed that sentiment but continued to urge caution.
"It's very easy to get swept up in it and family members just need to really know all the facts," she said.
She said that many trials for Alzheimer's drugs end early due to "futility," so the fact that this drug made it out of trial and shows promise in addressing cognitive decline gives her hope for the future of other medications.