Local elementary students raise money for Robb Elementary School in Uvalde

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- Fourth grade students at Elm Lawn Elementary in the Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District raised money for Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, the school where a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers.
According to a press release from the school district, the students raised more than $3,000.
The school said students wanted to know what they could do to help the Texas school after the tragedy.
The fourth graders sold raffle tickets, organized a garage sale, put together 13 baskets that will be raffled off at a later date, and contacted organizations about making donations.