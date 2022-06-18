Local events celebrating Father's Day

MADISON (WKOW) -- Have you forgotten it's Father's Day this weekend and neglected to plan something? Well there are a number of local events to celebrate the day.
In Wisconsin Dells, Noah's Ark is hosting their 4th Annual Father's Day Flop, a belly flop contest. They will have a panel of judges and prizes any dad would love; 6-Tool Combo Kit from Milwaukee Tool, Carhartt Apparel, and more.
Strawberries have ripened just in time for Father's Day. Furger Family Strawberry Farm in Lodi is opening from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. to pick your own strawberries.
And in Janesville, the Rock County Historical Society (RCHS) is hosting its first-ever vintage car show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the RCHS campus.