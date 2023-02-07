Local faith leaders discuss their role in countering white Christian nationalism

MADISON (WKOW) - Local faith leaders gathered at the First Baptist Church of Madison Tuesday to discuss their role in countering white Christian nationalism.
Members say Christian nationalism is becoming a resurgent problem throughout the nation. They say Christian nationalism runs contrary to all of their faith traditions and want to do what they can to unite against it.
"We're working Wisconsin to build a strong network of faith leaders and faith communities to work together to lift up our values of justice, of equity, of compassion," Rabbi and executive director of Wisconsin Faith Voices of Justice Bonnie Margulis says.
One thing faith leaders say is key to countering Christian nationalism is offering proper teachings.
"It's important that we make our moral case publicly and let people know what our scriptures actually teach us," Reverend Jennifer Butler says.
These faith leaders say they want to do their part to create a nation where all people can flourish.