Local foreign relations expert: How Chinese spy balloon will impact US's relationship with China

MADISON (WKOW) -- Four objects have now been detected and shot down in U.S. airspace. While it is still not yet clear what three of those objects were, the first was a confirmed Chinese spy balloon.
Some foreign relations experts worry that confirmation will negatively impact the United States' relationship with China.
David Fields, the Associate Director for the Center of East Asian Studies at UW Madison, said the United States' relationship with China was already rocky, and now it is rockier.
The U.S. Government banned Chinese Apps TikTok and WeChat, following security concerns.
"If TikTok is doing something that we don't like, if it has a capability that we don't like, if it's harvesting American users' data in a way that we don't like, then we should state that. We should apply rules and regulations that apply to everyone, all social media, not just those owned by Chinese companies," Fields said.
Then, after the suspected spy balloon was discovered, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, cancelled a highly anticipated meeting in China. Fields said this was a setback.
"All the indications were before this first balloon was spotted, that the Chinese were trying to put some sort of floor under the relationship, hopefully, you know, the beginning of maybe ratcheting down tensions a little bit," Fields said. "This has put us on clearly another trajectory, and that it's worrying and troubling."
Now, Fields said many in the U.S. are mad about the spy balloon, even though he said the U.S. has been using them for years. He believes that China cannot play by the same rules or compete with the U.S.
"The issues with these balloons is -- I think they're feeding this tendency in the American public, to measure our policy towards China by whether we look strong or whether we look weak," Fields said. "I think that's very, very dangerous."
Fields is hopeful the U.S. and China can find common ground and co-exist amid all of this.
"We need to focus on behaviors, and let Chinese officials know that when they play by the rules, they can get ahead, and China can rise and China can coexist with the United States. When we focus on Chinese entities rather than behaviors, it feeds a narrative in Beijing that United States is opposed to China's rise under any circumstances whatsoever," Fields said.
Fields added the way the U.S. handles incidents like this will go a long way to determining whether our relations get better or worse.