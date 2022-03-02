Local groups call on state legislators to invest in education

MADISON (WKOW) -- Several local groups in the Madison-area want state lawmakers to invest more money in Wisconsin's schools.
The state has a projected surplus of $3.8 billion, and lawmakers are split over how to handle it.
At a press event Wednesday in Madison, representatives from schools, organizations and businesses say they think it should be used for students.
They recommended using a portion for an inflationary adjustment of $343 a student, as well as a 50% reimbursement to support students with disabilities.
"Let's just share the wealth," said Madison Metropolitan School District Superintendent Dr. Carlton Jenkins. "I can't think of a better way to support our entire state, and help our nation to help the world out by making this type of investment."
Former Madison Common Council alder Mark Clear said he was thrilled to see businesses and other organizations coming together for the effort to support public schools.
"Businesses and organizations know that great public schools help produce the workforce that's needed to make these businesses run," he said. "Supporting these public schools is absolutely critical to solving our workforce challenges and making our businesses successful."
More than 200 groups have signed a letter supporting these proposals. They include the Milwaukee Bucks and Brewers, the Madison school district, and the Wisconsin Rural Schools Alliance.
Governor Tony Evers has called a special session for March 8 to discuss how to spend the surplus.