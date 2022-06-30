Local groups partner with SSM Health to commemorate infants who pass away

MONONA (WKOW) -- Members of two local groups worked with staff at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital in Madison to plant a trees in memory of an infant who died.
The trees at Winnequah Park in Monona are meant to be a calming place for parents who have experienced the loss of a child.
"You're able to see it grow in a way that the parents weren't able to see their infants grow," said Nikeya Bramlett, SSM Health's Community Health manager. "I think there's a range of emotions. I think there's happiness in that we're able to even do anything like this, a lot of people aren't able to commemorate their loved ones in this way."
SSM Health sponsored the trees.
The groups also wanted to call attention to the high infant mortality rate and reproductive health disparities in Dane County, especially among Black women.
"It's just great for us to be a part of this but also recognizing that infant mortality is a huge issue that we really need to be focusing on and looking at more closely," Bramlett said.
The groups that participated were Healing Our Hearts and the Community Advisory Board. The board was created in 2020 in response to those high infant mortality rates among Black women in Dane County. It advises St. Mary's leadership on culturally competent practices in maternal child health and services at SSM Health.