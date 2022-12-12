Local health systems see longer waits at urgent care clinics and emergency departments

MADISON (WKOW) -- Area hospitals and clinics are seeing an increase in seasonal illnesses, including flu and COVID-19, leading to more patients visiting urgent care clinics and emergency departments, meaning a longer wait time to receive care.
SSM Health joined Access Community Health Centers, Group Health Cooperative of South-Central Wisconsin (GHC), UnityPoint Health and UW Health to address this issue the local health systems are encountering.
According to SSM Health, in both urgent care clinics and emergency department settings, the patients are evaluated on severity of their symptoms. Officials are asking patients to keep in mind that care teams need to treat the most serious cases first.
The local health care systems recommends those with mild to moderate respiratory illness who are in otherwise good health to manage symptoms at home or virtual care options.
Patients can schedule virtual visits with their primary care provider online:
Access Community Health Centers - Telemedicine
SSM Health – Express Virtual Care
UnityPoint Health – Meriter - Where to Go for Care in Madison
Health care officials say treatment for mild to moderate respiratory illness, including RSV and influenza, should include rest and drinking plenty of fluids. They're encouraging those who have questions about their symptoms to schedule a virtual appointment prior to going to an urgent care clinic or emergency department.
Preventative care is often the best way to avoid seasonal illnesses and spreading those illnesses, according to health experts. This can include anyone older than six months receiving the annual flu shot, those eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccination series, washing hands, wearing masks and staying home when sick.
Patients with additional questions are encouraged to contact your provider on MyChart or call your primary care clinic.