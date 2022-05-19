Local high school counselor offers ways to identify mental health struggles in children

LODI (WKOW) -- The pandemic has taken a toll on children, especially for students who have had a hard time reacclimating to the classroom.
A recent survey from the Children's Hospital of Chicago found 71% of parents reported the pandemic took a negative toll on at least one of their children's mental health.
Ann Kirschbaum is a high school counselor for the School District of Lodi.
She said there are a number of reasons why this is happening.
"Social isolation, separation from family members and loved ones. Having critically ill family members or losing loved ones, or even students thinking about their own mortality," Kirschbaum said. "We also know that for a lot of kids who have been put in a situation where they're stuck at home, and maybe home isn't the most pleasant place for them."
Kirschbaum said there are signs parents can look for:
"I think the biggest thing that we can do as adults is really just be there to listen, and listen intently to what kids are saying to us, because they are giving us clues," Kirschbaum offered to parents.