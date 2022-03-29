 Skip to main content
Local high schools to play in Beloit Baseball Classic at home of Sky Carp

  • Updated
Baseball home plate
Courtesy: MGN Online

BELOIT (WKOW) -- A group of local high schools will be playing in the 2022 Beloit Baseball Classic at ABC Supply Stadium.

Games will be played on Friday, April 1 and Saturday, April 2. 

Tickets will cost $5 for each day of baseball. There will be concession stands for fans to enjoy all the classics.

Below is the full schedule of games.

Friday, April 1

  • Beloit Memorial versus Johnson Creek – 3:00 PM
  • Edgerton versus Brodhead – 5:00 PM

Saturday, April 2

  • McHenry versus Janesville Parker – 9:00 AM
  • Beloit Memorial versus Burlington – 11:00 AM
  • Deerfield versus Clinton – 1:00 PM
  • East Troy versus Rockford Auburn – 3:00 PM

