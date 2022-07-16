Local humane society changes intake process due to deadly cat disease outbreak, asks for additional fosters

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin (HSSW) is changing their cat intake process until further notice due to an outbreak of a highly contagious and deadly cat disease in Rock County.
The HSSW states in a Facebook post this is a difficult but necessary decision.
Panleukopenia has a high mortality rate in cats even with early and aggressive therapy according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty. Because the disease is viral, there is no specific cure other than fluid therapy to combat dehydration, antibiotics to fight infection and controlling vomiting and diarrhea. HSSW says the disease is species specific and only affects cats.
HSSW says the disease is on the rise in Rock County, so if a cat is brought to a HSSW shelter, the cat will be given an FVRCP vaccination -- a combination vaccine that targets several diseases including panleukopenia -- but the cat will not stay at the shelter.
HSSW says the cat must go with an HSSW foster or back with the person who found it. The cat can come back to the HSSW shelter after five days.
If the finder can't take the cat back with them and if no HSSW foster is available, HSSW will not intake the cat at all.
In the post, they state that they've updated their vaccination, cleaning and hygiene protocols to prevent the spread, and they're closely monitoring the positive cases. HSSW states that they'll only euthanize if treatment is unsuccessful and the animal is suffering.
HSSW says their fosters are ready to take on stray animals, but if you are interested in helping foster for the five day quarantine period, contact them at 608-752-5622.
"If we cannot get this under control in the early stages of outbreak, many cats could lose their lives," HSSW wrote in their post. "We want to thank our community for understanding and supporting us during this outbreak."