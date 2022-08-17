Local law enforcement participates in 'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' campaign

MADISON (WKOW) — Law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin are joining forces in the "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign that runs until Labor Day.
The goal of the campaign is to keep the roads safe as the summer travel season draws to a close.
Someone is killed in an impaired driving crash every two hours in Wisconsin, Dane County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said in a release.
Last year in Wisconsin, there were nearly 6,400 alcohol-related crashes, including 166 deaths. Schaffer said alcohol contributed to more than a quarter of all traffic fatalities.
Schaffer also said there were nearly 2,100 drug-related crashes in Wisconsin last year, which caused 74 deaths.
“Drunk driving is never acceptable, especially when there are so many safe alternatives to get home,” Sheriff Barrett said. “We need commitment from our community members that they’ll keep the streets free of impaired drivers so that everyone can have a safe summer and Labor Day holiday.”
To plan for safe travel, the Dane County Sheriff's Office recommends the following:
- If you're celebrating, have a designated driver or find a safe way to get home. Don't let someone who is impaired drive.
- Protect yourself and your passengers by buckling up, staying off your phone and watch your speed.
- If you think a driver is impaired, call 911. Provide as much detail as you can about the driver, their vehicle and their location.
- Download the free Drive Sober app to find a ride home.
- Some bars and restaurants have programs to give patrons a safe ride home.
“Our goal of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign is to eliminate the dangers of drunk driving and work towards zero deaths on Wisconsin roads,” State Patrol Superintendent Tim Carnahan said. “Impaired driving is a significant public health risk, it's a public safety risk, and it's a risk to the whole transportation system.”