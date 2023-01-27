Local law enforcement react as video of Tyre Nichols arrest, beating is released

MADISON (WKOW) -- Members of law enforcement across southern Wisconsin react as video of Tyre Nichols arrest and beating at the hands of Memphis police officers was released Friday night.

Executive Director of the Wisconsin Professional Police Association Jim Palmer told 27 News, "no one wants a bad cop out of the profession more than a good one," acknowledging that video of poor law enforcement conduct generates strong responses from everyone, including other officers.

"The law enforcement community respects the public's right to scrutinize officers' actions, and officers found to have engaged in misconduct must be held accountable," Palmer said.

Palmer said law enforcement respects the right to protest but encouraged effective public dialogue instead of "destructive and harmful events."

Palmer also touted Wisconsin law enforcements' efforts to strengthen transparency and accountability. "State law now requires officers to report and intervene in instances of excessive force by other officers, provides whistleblower protections for officers that report excessive force, requires agencies to report use-of-force data to the state, and mandates more thorough background assessments of law enforcement job applicants," he said.

Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barret issued a statement Friday ahead of the release of police footage surrounding Tyre Nichols' death.

Barret said he's "personally devastated by the lack of human decency" displayed by the five former officers charged with the murder of Tyre Nichols.

He called the officers' actions heinous, saying "brutality has no place in policing" in America.

Barrett also commended the Memphis Police Department and the county district attorney for their "swift and appropriate response" to Nichols' death.

He said, as sheriff, he will continue to work toward "compassionate and trusted relationships" between officers and the people they are "sworn to protect and serve."

"My prayers are with the family as they work to heal from this unimaginable grief," Barrett said in the statement.

Dane County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said the office supports the right for peaceful protest.

Madison Police Department Chief Shon Barnes shared similar sentiments in a statement made Friday morning.