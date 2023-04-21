Local lawmakers weigh in on the national debt limit debate

MADISON (WKOW) -- House speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is looking to rally Republican support around his plan to raise the debt ceiling.
McCarthy is pitching a bill that includes many budget cuts and a cap on future spending. In return, the bill would increase the debt ceiling. McCarthy is looking to introduce the bill in the House next week and hopes to pass it. Rep. Bryan Steil (R-WI) has voiced his support for the bill.
"It's sensible. It's reasonable. It saves taxpayers money and grows the economy. It gets our economy back on track," he said. "I'm hopeful that we're able to pass this next week and bring President Biden to the table to negotiate to get our economy sustainable for future generations."
Even if the bill passes the House, it would likely not pass the Senate. That would leave a standoff between Republicans and President Joe Biden. Sen. Tammy Baldwin (R-WI) says the stakes are too high to continue the staring contest for much longer.
"Even to have the brinksmanship that brings us to the verge of that is so dangerous for our economy," said Baldwin during an interview. "So, I just plead with Speaker McCarthy don't default."
Steil says the Republicans are trying to avoid a default.
"President Biden continues to keep his head in the sand refusing to negotiate. I think that's dangerous for the world economy, because I agree with you. Failure to make good on our debts will ultimately be draconian, not only for the United States but for the world economy," Steil said.