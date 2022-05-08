 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Local leaders, organizations condemn arson attack on local anti-abortion organization

  • Updated
Wisconsin Family Action fire

MADISON (WKOW) — Local leaders and organizations are speaking out against violence after what Madison police believe was a targeted arson attack against an anti-abortion organization.

Governor Tony Evers condemned the attack, saying that violence was "never the answer."

"We reject violence against any person for disagreeing with another's view," Gov. Evers tweeted. 

 Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson also denounced the attack, calling it "abhorrent."

Two local groups on either side of the anti-abortion debate also released statements.

Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin (PPAWI) reaffirmed their values of health and safety for their staff and patients, saying that their work is "rooted in love."

"We condemn all forms of violence and hatred within our communities," PPAWI tweeted. 

Pro-Life Wisconsin wished for the safety of all pro-life advocates and those at Wisconsin Family Action. They also included a quote from Julaine Appling, the president of Wisconsin Family Action, which called the attack a "manifestation of the anger and the lack of tolerance from pro-abortion people toward those of us who are pro-life."