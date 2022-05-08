Local leaders, organizations condemn arson attack on local anti-abortion organization

MADISON (WKOW) — Local leaders and organizations are speaking out against violence after what Madison police believe was a targeted arson attack against an anti-abortion organization.
Governor Tony Evers condemned the attack, saying that violence was "never the answer."
"We reject violence against any person for disagreeing with another's view," Gov. Evers tweeted.
Violence is not the way forward. Hurting others is never the answer.
Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson also denounced the attack, calling it "abhorrent."
Two local groups on either side of the anti-abortion debate also released statements.
Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin (PPAWI) reaffirmed their values of health and safety for their staff and patients, saying that their work is "rooted in love."
"We condemn all forms of violence and hatred within our communities," PPAWI tweeted.
Pro-Life Wisconsin wished for the safety of all pro-life advocates and those at Wisconsin Family Action. They also included a quote from Julaine Appling, the president of Wisconsin Family Action, which called the attack a "manifestation of the anger and the lack of tolerance from pro-abortion people toward those of us who are pro-life."
"This is the local manifestation of the anger and the lack of tolerance from pro-abortion people toward those of us who are pro-life." -Julaine Appling