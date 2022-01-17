Local leaders receive Martin Luther King, Jr. humanitarian award

MADISON (WKOW)-- The City of Madison and Dane County honored the recipients of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Humanitarian award at the annual City-County Martin Luther King, Jr. Observance Monday night.
The award winners were selected by the City-County Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission and are community members who reflect the values of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Will Green is the founder of Mentoring Positives, Inc., a mentoring program working with youth in the Madison community.
Vanessa McDowell became the first Black woman CEO in YWCA Madison’s 112-year history back in July of 2017. Vanessa is deeply committed to offering programs and services that support women and social justice, help families, and strengthen communities.
Michael Johnson is the President and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County. Johnson has led the agency on an amazing journey of change, transforming the organization from a local children’s charity to a change agent for children and families, while driving high standards of excellence in financial transparency, community engagement, and governance.
The ceremony included performances by the MLK Community Choir and a call to action from one of the leaders of the Latino Academy of Workforce Development.