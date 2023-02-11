Local meal programs pivot amid sudden closure of a Madison area community kitchen

MADISON (WKOW) -- When a Madison area community kitchen suddenly closed and had to forfeit several partnerships, the NewBridge Madison Meal Program was one of them.
Little John's Kitchen suddenly stopped operations after an unexpected mishap involving their next lease and rising costs of food and staff. This closure impacted numerous partnerships, including NewBridge Madison.
David Genson is a volunteer with NewBridge Madison. He said what they are doing now is scrambling.
"Like at this site where we're cooking the meals instead of having it catered in where we would just serve the meals, you know, dish it up and serve it here," Genson said.
Executive Director Jim Krueger said it reminded them of when COVID-19 hit.
"You know, we just pivoted really fast, and we got a plan in place. And then we did a great job of identifying resources," Krueger said.
But like the pandemic, Krueger said the ending of their partnership with Little John's is just another roadblock in their journey. It's for reasons close to their hearts that keep them moving forward.
"We care very much about older adults, and oftentimes they need assistance, they don't have family in the area, they don't have resources to have the ability to go out and get food for themselves," he said.
David Genson has been volunteering for nearly five years. He said being a caregiver for his dad was what got him involved.
"It was always something that I thought would work well for him. Not only do you get the meal instead of just being delivered like a Meals on Wheels, but you get time to socially interact with your peers. There's a little bit of socialization that goes on," Genson said.
But they said it's their responsibility to serve meals to those who need it. With the help of local food pantries and the county, Krueger said they are slowly getting back on track.
Dave Heide is the Founder of Little John's Kitchen. He said he and his team were struggling up until that very last day. But still, he said they feel terrible for all the people and partnerships that were affected.
"As for the contracts that are still trying to find caterers, our hearts absolutely go out to them. And we'd love to try and help maybe resource find if they need help," Heide said. "But it is really hard, right? Like food costs are up by a lot, like a lot of the programming funds are based on a model from, you know, a couple years ago."
He said they hope to one day get into their new building to try and right their wrongs.