Local mom of 4 fighting kidney disease, 'I can see a future now'

MADISON (WKOW) -- Steph Moran, a Waunakee native, wife and mother with four grown daughters, reflects on the diagnoses she received five years ago when she went to an emergency department in Madison with stomach pain.
UW Health said Moran was diagnosed with stage 3 chronic kidney disease and autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD).
“I was taken aback,” she said. “I grew up watching my grandma struggle with this disease, but I couldn’t believe it was happening to me.”
According to UW Health, it was stage 3 out of 5, and she would need to seek treatment right away.
Moran remembers the experience being stressful but was thankful the UW Health Polycystic Kidney Disease Clinic was so close.
UW Health spokesperson, Emily Kumlien said polycystic kidney disease (PKD) "is a condition where fluid-filled cysts develop and enlarge in the kidneys, eventually leading to kidney failure; it is one of the most common, life-threatening genetic diseases."
There are two types, ADPKD, typically in adulthood, and autosomal recessive PKD, which can be diagnosed prior to or shortly after birth.
PKD is the fourth leading cause of kidney failure in the U.S., according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases and affects half a million people in the country.
Dr. Gauri Bhutani, a nephrologist at UW Health, met with and put Moran on specific medication to keep her kidney disease in check. She takes two pills a day, gets blood draws monthly and has approximately four checkups a year with the clinic.
Moran said, “when I first met the team at UW Health, I was told my kidney function was at 50% and when I was at 20%, I would need a transplant.”
Now five years later, she is still in stage 3 and 50% function.
“I was so scared that my life was going to change instantly with this diagnosis, but the health care team has been with me every step of the way and they’ve been able to keep this disease at bay,” Moran said. “I am going to be able to go to my daughter’s wedding next year. I am going to be able to be a grandma. I can see a future now thanks to the team at UW Health.”
UW Health hopes Moran's story inspires others.
“By sharing my story, I want to raise awareness for kidney disease because there are probably people out there who don’t even know they have it, just like me,” she said. “I want to help people and encourage those with a family history to go get checked out.”
The UW Health Polycystic Kidney Disease Clinic sees more than 200 patients a year, according to UW Health nephrologist Dr. Suzanne Norby.
With state-of-the-art imaging and access to clinical trials, the Polycystic Kidney Disease Clinic was named a national center of excellence by the PKD Foundation. Now joining the 28 other sites in the country to receive this honor and the national network of experts working to ensure better patient outcomes and ultimately find a cure for the disease with research.