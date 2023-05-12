Local mom publishes book on finding hope amid grief, in honor of her daughter

MADISON (WKOW) -- Annette Kruschek is a mom of eight and has been married to her best friend, Dan, for 25 years.
Their family has shared so many moments of joy, but also grief.
Annette and Dan adopted four children, three of them were born with heart defects.
On February 25, 2021, their 4-year-old daughter Evelyn passed away.
"She overcame so much. She was a fighter. She came home at 16 pounds, very malnourished and the team at American Family Children's Hospital fought for her every step of the way," Annette said.
Annette has been blogging about her life's journey for 10 years. Some people who knew her and her story passed her name along to a woman who was doing an anthology project with other authors. She asked Annette to be part of it.
Within two weeks, Annette wrote her chapter called My Tiny Teacher, dedicated to Evelyn.
"There was something in Evie's spirit that has drawn so many people that don't even know who she is. And Evie had a favorite phrase, three little words 'I so brave.' And I thought as her mom, I want her legacy to last forever and show bravery in everybody who struggles not just with grief, like I'm dealing with, but depression, mental health."
"My hope is to bring hope to the hopeless and company to those who feel neglected. I want to inspire others to live a meaningful and fulfilling life, no matter their circumstances."
The eBook You Can, You Will already came out on May 2. The paperback comes out on May 16.
