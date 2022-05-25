Local moms worried for their children's safety

WISCONSIN (WKOW) -- Following the deadly shooting of 19 children and two adults in Uvalde Texas, parents in Wisconsin are holding their children extra tight.
The Dane County Sheriff's Office had extra patrols around schools throughout the day Wednesday to help ease some fears.
However, some parents across Southern Wisconsin still found it especially hard to send their children to school.
That included Cassy Popanz, a mother of a 9-year-old boy. Her son is in fourth grade at a Monroe school.
"It just hit the gut, it was like a kick to your chest and your gut," she said. "And then to find out they were the exact same age as my kid, it made it even worse."
Popanz said she feels his Monroe school is safe, but she still worries.
"You don't want to think it could happen here, but on the flip side, it could happen anywhere," she said.
It's a feeling that another mom says won't go away.
Hannah Ward has three children at an Iowa County elementary school. She said she gets scared to send her kids to school every day.
"It shouldn't be something that's on our mind every single day that we send them to school," she said. "Just hoping that nobody comes there with a gun."
However, Ward said she's grateful every day they make it home.
Ward added, "19 kids didn't go home yesterday, 19 empty beds and as I was packing my kids lunches last night, all I could think about was them and those moms who weren't putting their kids to bed, who weren't packing lunches for today."
Both moms said their hearts go out to the grieving families, adding they want to see change happen now.
If you need to talk to someone, there's a national disaster distress helpline available to all Americans for free 24/7.
You can call or text 1-800-985-5990 to connect with a trained crisis counselor.