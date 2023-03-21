Local movers lend a helping hand to Madison-area seniors

MADISON (WKOW) -- Movers with 'Two Man and a Truck' teamed up with a local organization to donate a whole day of in-home moving and junk removal services to seniors.
It's the ninth year in a row that the moving company has partnered with Sharing Active Independent Lives (SAIL) for the event, according to a press release.
SAIL is a nonprofit organization created by and for Madison-area residents who are 55 years and older and want to live on their own.
The movers visited 15 different homes of SAIL members Tuesday to help get rid of unwanted items, rearrange furniture, move heavy items for cleaning, and get items into storage.