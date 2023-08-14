Local Municipalities to see greatest increase in state aid

MADISON(WKOW) -- A report released by the Wisconsin Policy Forum found that local municipalities expect a new wave of shared revenue funding to be distributed under Act 12.
Local municipalities with population sizes under 5,000 residents will receive the greatest increase in shared revenue exceeding 60 percent.
Some local towns and villages like Deerfield and Vermont in Dane County will receive aid increases greater than 200 to 400 percent, a significant impact for those localities operating on limited municipal budgets.
However, for larger cities like Madison, funding allocations will be a lot more modest.
Wisconsin Policy Forum Vice President and Researcher Jason Stein says the new funding will provide big changes in economic growth and infrastructure improvements for smaller communities.
"The impact of this funding overall is very significant. and it's going to have, I think, a positive impact for many communities in the state in terms of helping them ensure that basic services, particularly public safety services continue to function," Stein said.
Door County is among those municipalities that will see the most significant increase in funding due to its population size of fewer than thirty thousand people.
Door County Administrator Ken Pabich says although the additional funding will help with some debt relief, it will have little impact on the county's expansive public services.
"Growing addiction, the fentanyl issue within the county, issues with homelessness, mental health...all those issues are impacting the services we provide in the county," Pabich said. "If they get to a certain level that require a placement, sometimes they're in counties, sometimes they're out of county, and those placements become very costly."
Pabich went on to say that the county is grateful for the progress being made, but he is concerned about what effects a decline in economic growth could have on funding in 2025.
The increased aid is scheduled to take effect next year. Local communities can expect to see a similar distribution of funding for 2025 as well. The Department of Revenue will provide official estimates for aid municipalities are expected to receive beginning September 15th.