Local nonprofit holds golf outing fundraiser for low-income families on Madison's north side

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison nonprofit that's hoping to close the opportunity gap for low-income families on the north side of town held a fundraiser on Monday.
Door for Hope held its second annual Golf Open at Maple Bluff Country Club.
More than 100 supporters hit the links to raise money for kids and families.
The nonprofit works to put on after-school and summer programs in the STEM field that are more accessible to everyone.
STEM stands for science, technology, engineering, and math. The nonprofit also includes the arts in its mission, too.
Executive Director David Smith said they want to see more students from low-income families get the chance to have those learning opportunities.
"It gives them exposure to different career paths in the science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and the arts," he said. "It's important for us to be positive role models for them to see positive people in the community."
Smith said they want to eventually become the premier STEM center and hope that other communities can tap into their resources.
"We want to have the latest and the greatest technology, equipment, furniture, all of that," he said.
If you're interested in volunteering or making a financial donation, click here.