Local nonprofit that was burglarized gets the spotlight at Mallards game

MADISON (WKOW) -- A local nonprofit that was burglarized earlier this month is getting the spotlight at Sunday's Mallards game.
Camp Creatability offers film, animation, fine arts and graphic design classes to people with autism.
Someone broke into their space earlier this month and stole thousands of dollars of equipment that would have been used for a film the camp was creating.
Sunday, the Camp Creatability will be auctioning off themed Mallards jerseys at the game while raising awareness about autism at the game.
"There's a lot of misconceptions [about autism] out there, and we think that this will actually help bring attention to some of those," Camp Createability owner Debbie Armstrong said. "We're going to be setting up a sensory area, so that individuals that might have a hard time during the game can just get some time away and just sit in a quiet area."
Armstrong says the camp has seen a lot of community support since the burglary. They've been able to raise more than $10,000 to replace stolen equipment.