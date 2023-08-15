Local officers find a unique way to connect with Latino students

MADISON (WKOW)--- A group of Madison police officers looking to build open communication with the Latino community connected with students in a unique way Tuesday: they played soccer together.
Amigos en Azul hosts the Latino Youth Academy each year. The group of 28 hand-selected students offers perspectives on different career paths and skill building activities.
Gracia Rodriguez, a detective with Madison Police Department, calls this group initiative her passion project.
"This camp is not necessarily for kids that want to become police officers," Rodriguez said. "We want to focus on exposing kids to different careers, choose different skills [and] skill building."
Police officers hosted the soccer game at Breese Stevens Field in Madison. Forward Madison FC players were there to speak to the kids as well about their career paths as professional athletes.
"I hope that [students] gain a new perspective," said Stephen Payne, a Forward Madison FC player. "Seeing what it takes for them to achieve their dreams and learning a little bit from us."
Amigos en Azul has been hosting the week-long initiative for over a decade. Other activities from past years include giving the Latino Youth Academy the chance to meet police dogs and horses, try on firefighter gear and practice team building exercises.
"It's really impactful to see how we're also touching the families, the parents and the grandparents," Rodriguez said. "They come to us, grateful for the experience that the kids were able to have."