Local Olympians Matt and Becca Hamilton win National Curling Championship

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- Local Olympians Matt and Becca Hamilton reclaimed the mantle as America's best mixed doubles curling team after winning the 2022 Mixed Doubles Championship in Middleton Sunday.
The Hamiltons quickly took the lead against Monica Walker and Andrew Stopera, leading 5-1 after three ends. The Hamiltons claimed victory when Team Walker conceded in the 7th end. They won 9-3.
The Hamiltons will head to the mixed doubles world championship, which will be held in Geneva, Switzerland next month.