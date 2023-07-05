Local organization gives away masks and air purifiers

MADISON (WKOW) – A local organization handed out air purifiers and N95 masks to the community.
Freedom Inc. says it received an outpouring of requests from elderly members and people with young kids.
It comes after the Canadian wildfires spread through the nation and created dangerous air quality conditions here in Wisconsin.
“Multiple people ended up in the emergency rooms due to the Canadian air wildfires and the impact that it had here locally on Madison,” said Bianca Gomez, Co-Executive Director, Freedom Inc. “It was important to us as an organization that values and cares about the health and well-being of communities that were actually responsive to their needs.”
Organizers expected to give away 400 purifiers and 1,200 masks for free.