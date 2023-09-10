Local organization hosts 2nd annual 'Jump Around for Childhood Cancer Research'

MADISON (WKOW) -- A non-profit organization is raising awareness for childhood cancer and funding through a pledge drive tied into how many touchdowns the University of Wisconsin-Madison Badgers score this season.
Fianna Foundation is hosting its second annual Jump Around for Childhood Cancer Research -- bringing together both the start of the football season and Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
The event is a fundraising initiative aimed at raising money for cancer research through pledges based on the number of Badger touchdowns.
Organizers say it's a unique opportunity for football fans and supporters to come together to make a real impact.
All proceeds from the pledge drive will be donated to UW Health Kids Cancer Research Fund. The money will be used to support research and clinical trials.
In the first year, the pledge raised $8,500. Their goal this year is $15,000.
