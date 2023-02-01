Local organizations pack kits with narcan for people suffering from drug overdoses

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- Every day, 150 people die from synthetic opioids like fentanyl. Public health officials say the problem is only getting worse.
In Rock County, drug overdose deaths have more than doubled since the pandemic began. That's why local organizations there are trying to make a difference and prevent unnecessary deaths.
On Wednesday, several organizations stuffed overdose hope kits, which they plan to give to first responders to leave with victims of overdoses. Narcan, the drug that reverses drug overdoses, was in each kit along with other life-saving supplies like fentanyl test strips and breathing masks.
Organizations in attendance included Vivent Health, AMS of Wisconsin-Janesville, Janesville Police Department, Beloit Health Systems, Janesville Fire Department, Wellpath and WisHope.
"We hope to get these kits into the community," Rock County public health strategist Shari Faber said. "And into the hands of people who are at risk, and people who are their household members and family members."
Internal Medicine Physician Dr. Prapti Kuber also helped stuff kits Wednesday. She said she's passionate about helping, because she's seen firsthand what opioid addiction can do to someone.
"It's very sad to see that people think that it is an inner-city problem — it's not," Kuber said. "It's a humanity crisis. And it's across the whole country. So, it's not just here."
Start Healing Now President Jessica Geschke has started another initiative in Wisconsin to help people in the event of a drug overdose.
She's installed 122 OAK Boxes, or Overdose Aid Kits, across the state.
"We have them in schools, hotels and gas stations, some homeless shelters, sober living facilities, and recovery community organizations," Geschke said. "Those are main targets right now."
Geschke is hoping that some day, every school in Wisconsin will be equipped with an OAK box.
Her latest install was at the addiction treatment center 5 Doors Recovery in Madison, where Program Director Mary Haberman shed a few tears while two kits were installed.
"It's emotional," Haberman said. "I'm pretty excited about it. Just because it's, it's so needed."
If you or a loved one is suffering from opioid addiction and would like Narcan or other supplies, most are free at your local health department.
You can also find resources at Vivent Health.