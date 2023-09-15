Local pumpkin farm celebrates 30 years

DEERFIELD, Wis. (WKOW) -- A local pumpkin farm in Dane County is celebrating its 30th season of pumpkins.
Schuster’s Farm started out as a small, roadside pumpkin stand with only a third of an acre of pumpkins.
But Don and Theresa Schuster spent the next three decades growing their stand into a full-fledged farm with hay rides, a bonfire pit, a corn maze, and a haunted house.
Now, the family is celebrating both the harvest and the 120-year-old birthday of the farm’s round barn with a special corn maze this year, designed with the anniversary’s theme in mind.
Other activities include a photo string that will feature images from the farm’s 30 year history. Visitors are encouraged to to bring their own photos of past visits to contribute.
The farm's season runs from Sept. 16 to Oct. 30.