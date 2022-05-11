Local Red Cross volunteer heading to New Mexico to help wildfire evacuees

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Red Cross volunteer from Madison is getting ready to deploy to help people evacuated from the wildfires in New Mexico.
Vicki Tortorice is a volunteer nurse.
This will be her 13th deployment.
She's been to wildfires in Arizona and California, but never to New Mexico.
She says she's always amazed at how resilient people are in the middle of a disaster.
"I'm always trying to help other people. And I often say that they give me more than I can ever give them. They fill my heart a lot of the time."
Tortorice leaves Thursday morning.
She expects to be gone for about two weeks.