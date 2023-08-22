 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions expected. Heat index values up
to 115 through this evening. Overnight heat index values of 80
to 85. Heat index values of 105 to 110 return for Thursday.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Local restaurants preview Taste of Madison

  • Updated
  • 0
Taste of Taste

Some of the restaurants that will be featured in Taste of Madison were at Breese Stevens Field today.

MADISON (WKOW) – On Tuesday, some lucky folks got a preview of what’s on tap for the upcoming, “Taste of Madison.”

The preview event is called, “Taste of the Taste” and was held at Breese Stevens Field in Madison.

Nearly a quarter of the restaurants that will be at the “Taste” brought samples of what they’ll be selling at the event.

It’s all to get people excited for the Labor Day weekend festivities, which help raise money for nonprofits.

“It's a way to support our local restaurant friends. It's a way to support our local musicians, friends, and it's a way to support our other local nonprofits,” said Sara Klemme, Madison Festivals President. “All in all, it's just a really fun day to come out and help each other out.”

WKOW is a proud sponsor of Taste of Madison.

Click here for more information.

Tags

Recommended for you