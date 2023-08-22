Local restaurants preview Taste of Madison

MADISON (WKOW) – On Tuesday, some lucky folks got a preview of what’s on tap for the upcoming, “Taste of Madison.”
The preview event is called, “Taste of the Taste” and was held at Breese Stevens Field in Madison.
Nearly a quarter of the restaurants that will be at the “Taste” brought samples of what they’ll be selling at the event.
It’s all to get people excited for the Labor Day weekend festivities, which help raise money for nonprofits.
“It's a way to support our local restaurant friends. It's a way to support our local musicians, friends, and it's a way to support our other local nonprofits,” said Sara Klemme, Madison Festivals President. “All in all, it's just a really fun day to come out and help each other out.”
