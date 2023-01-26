Local service offers free winter clothing to families, colder temperatures expected

STOUGHTON (WKOW) -- From mittens to hats to even snow pants, shelves and racks are stocked with winter wear at The Clothing Center in Stoughton.

Over the last week, Wisconsin has experienced near record warm weather, but that is changing as snow continues to fall and temperatures drop. So, it may be a good idea to put your hats and gloves back on.

The Clothing Center is a place where families can shop for free, but center director Liz Menzer said it's also a place that is fully stocked of winter wear to keep families warm.

"We've noticed that some of the retail stores are already putting out their springtime fashion," Menzer said. "Next week, it's going to get really cold."

Menzer said they have shoppers from everywhere, and they recently had one from the southern states who has never experienced a Wisconsin winter.

"If this is your first winter, or it's your 50th winter, sometimes you need new coats or new technology. Hyperthermia is real," Menzer said.

Dr. Jeff Pothof, the Chief Quality Officer at UW Health, said when the temperature drops below zero, it starts to create problems because there is not much time before our bodies start reacting poorly to the cold.

"When we look at the temperatures that we're going to experience over the next week or so, we do get into that period of time where frostbite and hypothermia should be on people's minds," Dr. Pothof said.

He added that the feeling of tingling in your toes or fingers is not one to discredit.

"If we kind of ignore those early warning symptoms, things can progress," he said. "The skin will initially turn a bit red, but then it'll turn pale, somewhat blue. And at that point, you actually have ice crystals accumulating in your tissues."

Menzer said right now, the volunteers at The Clothing Center are making sure families are properly bundled for the weather to come. She said there is still a lot of demand for winter clothes, and that they have it at the center.

Menzer said the center is ran completely by volunteers, so hours fluctuate.

Go online to find hours and locations for The Clothing Center.