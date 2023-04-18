 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern
Columbia, central Dane and northwestern Dodge Counties through 1100
AM CDT...

At 1016 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Poynette to near Black Earth to near Mount
Horeb. Movement was northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Madison, Sun Prairie, Fitchburg, Middleton, Beaver Dam, Waunakee,
Verona, Monona, Mount Horeb, Windsor, Columbus, Marshall, Deforest,
Cottage Grove, Cross Plains, Lodi, Fall River, Mazomanie, Shorewood
Hills, and Black Earth.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 39/90/94 between mile markers 119 and 137.
U.S. Highway 18 between mile markers 64 and 78, and between mile
markers 81 and 84.
U.S. Highway 12 between mile markers 249 and 266.
U.S. Highway 151 between mile markers 98 and 128.
Interstate 39/90 between mile markers 138 and 141.
Interstate 94 between mile markers 241 and 250.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

Local, state organizations team up to promote work zone safety

  • Updated
  • 0
4-7 Work Zone Safety

Work Zone Awareness Week is underway in Wisconsin. It's a time to remind drivers to slow down during the busy construction season.

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) — It's work zone awareness week, and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation is partnering with local and state agencies to promote safety.

The DOT, Dane County Highway Department and Federal Highway Administration are working to encourage safe driving throughout the state. The DOT says more than 2,400 crashes happen in Wisconsin work zones every year. 

Tailgating is the most common factor in work zone crashes.

"When you combine tailgating with other common factors such as speeding, distracted driving, or impaired driving, it creates an even more dangerous situation," DOT Secretary Craig Thompson said.

Officials encourage you to do your part to help. They say you can start by slowing down and driving safely.

"All of us here at the highway at the end of the day need to safely return to all of our families with all of your help," said Jon Strandlie, Dane County Highway Department assistant maintenance superintendent. "Your actions behind the wheel make a big difference behind the barrels and the equipment." 

Tags

Recommended for you