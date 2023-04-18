Local, state organizations team up to promote work zone safety

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) — It's work zone awareness week, and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation is partnering with local and state agencies to promote safety.
The DOT, Dane County Highway Department and Federal Highway Administration are working to encourage safe driving throughout the state. The DOT says more than 2,400 crashes happen in Wisconsin work zones every year.
Tailgating is the most common factor in work zone crashes.
"When you combine tailgating with other common factors such as speeding, distracted driving, or impaired driving, it creates an even more dangerous situation," DOT Secretary Craig Thompson said.
Officials encourage you to do your part to help. They say you can start by slowing down and driving safely.
"All of us here at the highway at the end of the day need to safely return to all of our families with all of your help," said Jon Strandlie, Dane County Highway Department assistant maintenance superintendent. "Your actions behind the wheel make a big difference behind the barrels and the equipment."