Local talent on display at Madison's Holiday Craftacular

MADISON (WKOW) -- The holiday season was in full swing Sunday at the Garver Feed Mill.
Garver Events and The Glitter Workshop teamed up to present the Garver Holiday Craftacular.
Organizers started it as a much smaller event almost 20 years ago and have coined it Madison's original indie craft show.
This was the 11th year for the big show, where all of the gifts are handmade.
"We have everything from natural candles to felt items to crochet goodies to jams and jellies and wreaths and about everything in between... dog and cat toys," Craftacular organizer and owner of The Glitter Workshop Naomi Richardson said. "So everything for anybody on your shopping list, including your pets."
Richardson added this year's vendors were a mix of old and new faces.