Local teens recount their experiences from Gambia

MADISON (WKOW) -- Sunday evening, 10 local teenagers shared the transformative experiences they had during their 13 days spent in Gambia, a small country in West Africa.
The teens recounted their experiences at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art as a part of CEOs of Tomorrow's These Teens Mean Busine$$ Global Excursions program.
Dr. Roxie Hentz, the program's founding executive director, said the Madison students and the Gambian students were excited and intrigued.
"They immediately embraced our students physically, really grabbed their hands to meet them," she said.
The Madison teens helped teach entrepreneurship seminars to Gambian youth, learn about the entrepreneurial ecosystem within the country and fully immerse themselves in Gambian culture.
The students were excited to learn about entrepreneurship, but most importantly, 'to make these intercultural connections with friends that would last a lifetime.'
Of the 10 students selected for the excursion program, nine of them are students of color traveling outside of the country for the first time.
"People were the highlight of the experience," said high school senior Denali Kramer. "Everyone we met greeted us with open arms. It didn't matter if we lived across the world or spoke a different language."
Visit CEOs of Tomorrow online for more information about the available programs for future excursion trips.