Local trash and recycling collection delays due to Independence Day

(WKOW) -- Many people have Independence Day off of work, including trash and recycling collectors.
Several cities have altered their collections schedule.
The City of Beloit’s Public Works Department will delay collections by one day the week of July 4 through 8. And to avoid missing future schedule changes sign up for reminders, here.
There will not be curbside collections for Madison residents and drop-off sites will be closed. To look up the collection calendar for your address click, here.
Residents of Janesville can check out the city's trash & recycling collection calendar, here.