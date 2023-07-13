 Skip to main content
Local union announces rally against TruStage

  • Updated
  • 0
CUNA / TruStage Strike

MADISON (WKOW) -- A local union will be rallying against an insurance company later this month, claiming the company has violated federal law.

Office and Professional Employees International Union (OPEIU) Local 39 is rallying against Trustage -- formerly known as CUNA Mutual Group -- stating the company "purposely obstructed and violated" the contract. In negotiations, OPEIU states TruStrage withheld information "for the purposes of bargaining a fair contract."

The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) states TruStage violated federal labor law on "at least two counts," according to OPEIU.

The NLRB has ordered that TruStage must provide requested information to the union immediately.

A spokesperson from TruStage provided the following statement. 

We take the bargaining process seriously and aim to negotiate in good faith with our employees’ interests top of mind. We want our employees to have a fair and market-competitive agreement. The NLRB has asked if the company would be willing to produce information that was part of the charge, and we are cooperating. The NLRB informed us that they are not pursuing the other four allegations in the February 8, 2023 charge at this time. We have never and will never work against our employees’ best interests or negotiate in a way that is counter to our company’s core values. We ask union leaders to come to the negotiating table in good faith so that we can come to an agreement that is fair and market competitive to the members they represent.

OPEIU states a rally is being organized for July 29 between 9 and 11 a.m.

Negotiations are ongoing.

