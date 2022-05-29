Local veteran starts non-profit to help provide dental care for other veterans 

MADISON (WKOW) -- This Memorial Day weekend, veteran Kyle Arneson is attempting to put the smiles back on veterans across Wisconsin — literally.
Arneson's non-profit organization, Objective Veterans' Smile, seeks to make sure all veterans have access to free dental care. Currently, only 100% disabled veterans are offered dental insurance through the VA, something Arneson calls "unacceptable."
"While that's a very small percentage of people of all veterans, particularly Vietnam era veterans, many are 50, 60, 80% disabled, and yet they still can't get their teeth cleaned," Arneson said. "We just found it was unacceptable that veterans didn't have dental care."
According to Dentalplans.com, a typical teeth cleaning costs anywhere from $150-$250. A root canal can cost upwards of $1500.
Arneson says that poses huge setbacks for veterans. So, he decided to make a difference and start Objective Veterans' Smile.
Veterans simply go to cooperating dental offices and the invoice from the visit is sent to Operation Veterans' Smile. In the Madison area, the organization currently works with Dr. Russell Grimm at Associated Dentists in Verona.
The organization also works with veterans in the Green Bay and Appleton areas. Arneson says more than 150 veterans are already enrolled and there's a waitlist of more than 500 while they wait on additional funding and donations.
"It's an absolute critical need in the veteran community, dental care," Arneson said. "And we said you know what? Action is what converts human dreams into significance and then we took action."
Arneson says if you'd like to make a donation, you can do so here, or you can send them to:
You can find more information on the organization and how to get enrolled here.