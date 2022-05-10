Local woman celebrates 102nd birthday

DEFOREST (WKOW) -- Arlene Severson has always had a passion for music.
"Oh. Music has been my hobby since I was born."
So, it was only fitting that Severson celebrated her 102nd birthday with music. Family and friends gathered at Parkside Village to honor Severson, who joined in the festivities by performing with her chimes group.
"Just to hear a lot of good harmonies is wonderful."
Severson was born in Columbia County and spent most of her life in the area raising her family. She credits her family for being part of her secret to reaching 102.
"I think I grew up in a good home, good parents. I had nice brothers to fight with and to play with. We always ate well. I never did smoke or drink."
As for the biggest change she's noticed in the world since her birth in 1920?
"Cars, I think. The only cars there were were kind of rattle traps. When I was young, all the farmers used horses."
Severson has witnessed so much change in her life, but some things remain the same...like the joy of family, good food and good music on your birthday.