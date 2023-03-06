Local woman honored at State Capitol for two decades of military service

MADISON (WKOW) -- A local woman was honored at the State Capitol for her two decades of military service.
Master Sergeant Danielle Carlson officially retired from the Air Force after 21 years. She was the first ever First Sergeant for the 378th Fighter Squadron at Truax Field.
Carlson enlisted in 2002 and won numerous accolades throughout her career. She deployed five times before coming to Madison in 2020. Her friends, family and co-workers gathered in the Senate chambers to honor her service and bid her good luck on her next chapter.
"A lot of times you're going in and getting the mission done. Right now just kind of sums it all up. The mission is complete. I'll go home today and start that new season," reflected Carlson.
She plans to stay in the Madison area as she begins that new season.