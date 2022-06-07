Locals only: DOT announces first round of road projects funded through infrastructure bill

EDGERTON (WKOW) -- Eric Holmes doesn't mind having a pothole-laden stretch of road outside his business. The owner of City Trans Services said the wide portion of Fulton Street that heads into an industrial park makes for a good testing ground.
"It's a little, I guess, beneficial to me to have a rough road just to drive down," Holmes said. "Have the customer- it can verify the clunk, or whatever, going over the bumps."
On Tuesday, Holmes test drove a customer's custom model of the 'Ecto-1' from 'Ghostbusters.'
"Well, it's a darn big vehicle," Holmes deadpanned. "And guess what? He burned the transmission out of it."
For any car, though, the bumpy stretch of Fulton can be treacherous as Edgerton City Administrator Ramona Flanigan noted years and years of patching would never be enough to get the road in good condition.
Fulton Street was one of 306 project applications the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) said it received for funding through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL). Tuesday, the DOT announced Fulton was one of 40 projects selected to receive funding in the first round of road funding.
While most might associate Fulton Street in Edgerton with the stretch the cuts through downtown, that part wasn't eligible because it's along a state highway. The $35 million in projects funded this round were strictly for local streets.
Some of the other projects selected in Southwestern and South Central Wisconsin include:
- S. Burr Oak Ave. in Oregon between Cherrywood Dr. and Pine Way
- Collins Road in Jefferson between Wisconsin Dr. and Hillside Dr.
- County K in Iowa Co. between U.S. Hwy 18 and County ID
- County HH in Juneau Co. between County J and Smiths Rd.
- County G in Sauk Co. between WIS 58 and County EE
- County G in Sauk Co. from County EE to the Juneau Co. line
- County E in Jefferson Co. between County F and S. Concord Ave.
- County F in Jefferson Co. between County CI and County B
- Smokey Hollow Road in the Town of Arlington, Columbia Co.
- Alpine Rd. in the Town of Brooklyn, Green Co.
- Brownwood Rd. in Fennimore, Grant Co.
- N. Timber St. in Wauzeka, Crawford Co.
"This program is the first time these local streets have been eligible for Surface Transportation funding," Flanigan said. "So we knew it would be very competitive because all communities have local streets that are in dire need of funding."
Flanigan said it's rare to get such funding for local road projects. To receive $537,000 through the BIL was a tremendous boost, Flanigan said, considering the city typically spends about $600,000 each year repaying loans, 80 percent of which are tied to road repairs and upgrades.
"We spend about [$500,000] every year on roads," Flanigan said. "So this will take care of an entire year's worth of road resurfacing we fund through- we won't have to borrow for."
The DOT public affairs office noted applicants who were not selected in this round of funding will have chances for the next four years; the BIL provided five years' worth of funding specifically for local street projects. The DOT added it would announce funding awards for state highway projects later this summer.
For Holmes, making the nearby potholes ghosts of the past isn't such a bad thing. He said it would be much better for drivers in the community, especially the trucks that frequently come and go from the industrial area.
"Your shocks and struts," Holmes said. "They just take such a beating when you've got the rough roads like that."
As for the new test drive spot, Holmes noted one wouldn't be hard to find.
"I could always find many other bumpy, pothole-y roads around Wisconsin," he said with a laugh. "You know that."