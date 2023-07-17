 Skip to main content
Lodi man arrested for 7th OWI, cocaine found

Columbia County Sheriff's Office

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) -- A Columbia County deputy arrested a Lodi man Thursday morning for his seventh OWI, according to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Roger Brandner said the deputy pulled the man over around 10:30 a.m. on HWY 60 near I-39/90/94 for a registration violation.

During the traffic stop, the deputy noticed that the man appeared to be under the influence and he didn't have a valid license.

The deputy found probably cause to arrest the man and to do a search, after which cocaine was found on the man's person.

Brandner said David Miller, 55, was arrested for OWI - seventh offense and possession of cocaine. He was taken to the Columbia County Jail.

Miller was also issued several traffic citations.