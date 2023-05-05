Lodi man with Down syndrome breaks barriers and earns second black belt in 3 years

LODI (WKOW) -- There aren't many people in Lodi who don't know Ryan Robinson — the friendly face you often see when checking out at the grocery store or volunteering at the local brat stand. But what most people don't know is Ryan is about to earn a big accomplishment in karate.
Over the past four years, Robinson has spent most of his free time training and practicing his karate skills at American Karate in downtown Lodi. And while Robinson has Down syndrome, he's not letting that stop him from achieving his goals.
In 2021, he even earned a junior black belt.
"It teaches you self-discipline, honor and integrity," Robinson said. "I like to challenge myself."
When Robinson first joined American Karate, his dojo grandmaster Jon Plumer didn't know how much he'd be able to accomplish. But after just a few sessions, Plumer realized Robinson was unlike any other student he'd had.
"I said, 'Ryan, I don't know that there's anything we do here that you can't do,'" Plumer said. "I don't think you have a ceiling. And he gave me a big hug. And he said, 'Thanks, dude.'"
This weekend, all of Robinson's hard work and training will finally pay off, because he's receiving a second black belt. This one is called an "executive black belt" which has been adapted specifically for Robinson's special needs.
Robinson says it's the culmination of a lot of hard work.
"It has been crazy for me," Robinson said. "First time I started, I was kinda nervous for once, but I promised my brother I need to prove to myself and the world, to defend myself."
Robinson is often accompanied by his mother, Margot Robinson, around town, but she says the dojo is his safe space to be with his friends.
"Everybody's got his back," Margot said. "Everybody works together. You know, they know him. That means a lot that they know him. In this crazy world. I know he's safe."
Robinson will receive his black belt in a special ceremony on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at Lodi High School. His family invites all to attend.
While the honor will certainly mean a lot to Robinson, he says nothing means more to him than the acceptance of his community.
"I love my people here in Lodi," Robinson said. "They never give up on me."