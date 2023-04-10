Lodi police give theft prevention reminders after vehicle theft

LODI (WKOW) — Lodi police are reminding the public to not leave vehicles unlocked and unattended after an SUV was stolen Friday morning.
Lodi Police Department Chief Wayne Smith said the department got a call about a stolen vehicle around 4:40 a.m.
He said the vehicle — a Hyundai Tucson — was stolen as it was warming up unattended.
A second vehicle stolen from Beloit was in the area at the time of the theft, according to Smith.
Beloit police recovered the vehicle stolen in their jurisdiction later that morning and gave chase to the Hyundai, but they terminated the pursuit. Smith said police saw several young people in the vehicle.
The Hyundai was recovered by the Rock County Sheriff's Office Saturday. Smith said several personal items were missing from the vehicle.
Police are still working to identify the people responsible for the thefts.
Smith is reminding the public to not leave vehicles running unattended, saying people should follow the 9 p.m. routine.