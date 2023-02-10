Lone Rock man dies after being hit by vehicle in rural Richland Co.

SYLVAN, Wis. (WKOW) — A Lone Rock man died after he was hit by a vehicle in rural Richland County on Tuesday, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Clay Porter said dispatch received a report of a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on County HWY B east of County HWY BA around 6:45 p.m.
Deputies arrived on scene a few minutes later and gave aid to the injured pedestrian until medical first responders arrived. Porter identifies the pedestrian as Bruce Anderson, 66, of Lone Rock.
Deputies spoke to the driver— who Porter identifies as Jamie Zinkle, 33, of Lone Rock — of the vehicle that hit Anderson. Porter said Zinkle didn't show any signs of impairment and agreed to testing.
Anderson was taken to the Richland Hospital for life-threatening injuries, then transported by Med Flight to UW Madison, where he died from his injuries.
Wisconsin State Patrol assisted with reconstructing the crash, which is still under investigation.