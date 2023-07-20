Lone Rock man dies after semi, dump truck crash in rural Sauk Co.

TOWN OF WASHINGTON, Wis. (WKOW) -- An 84-year-old Lone Rock man died after a crash between a semi and dump truck in rural Sauk County, according to the Sauk County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Chip Meister said the sheriff's office was notified around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of HWY 154 and HWY 130 in the town of Washington.
It was reported a semi traveling on HWY 130 ran a stop sign and drove into the path of an oncoming dump truck traveling on HWY 154.
Both vehicles rolled and were significantly damaged, taking down power lines in the process.
Meister said the drivers were the only ones inside both vehicles.
Meister said the dump truck's driver -- an Roger M. Hamilton, 84, from Lone Rock -- died at the scene. The semi driver -- Adrian Munoz-Chavez, 32, from Cape Coral, Florida -- was not hurt.
This crash remains under investigation.